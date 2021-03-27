Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 191.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,091,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 1,641.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 168,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Five Below by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after acquiring an additional 131,324 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,016,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Five Below by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 118,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $199.96 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.30 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.