Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Price Target Raised to $0.70

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $0.55 to $0.70 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FCUUF opened at $0.47 on Friday. Fission Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $276.28 million, a P/E ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 2.78.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.