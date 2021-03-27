First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the February 28th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FYT opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $53.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

