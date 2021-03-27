First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Up 883.3% in March

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 883.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TDIV stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $54.31.

