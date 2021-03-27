First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FTHI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. 9,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,600. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period.

