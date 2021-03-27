First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In related news, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $39,998.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $28,345.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $82,561 in the last 90 days. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

