Firo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.59 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Firo has a market cap of $88.87 million and $4.59 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $7.60 or 0.00013514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,253.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,725.47 or 0.03067328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.23 or 0.00329274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $504.55 or 0.00896919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.83 or 0.00401449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.85 or 0.00357053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00237515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021027 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,689,816 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

