Financial Survey: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) vs. Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Cleveland BioLabs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cleveland BioLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.49%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cleveland BioLabs.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Cleveland BioLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65% Cleveland BioLabs -382.26% -123.97% -86.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Cleveland BioLabs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.40 Cleveland BioLabs $1.11 million 76.37 -$2.65 million N/A N/A

Cleveland BioLabs has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland BioLabs has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Cleveland BioLabs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines. The company's product candidate is entolimod, an immune-stimulatory agent, which is used as a medical radiation countermeasure and other indications in radiation oncology. It is also developing Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with the Cleveland Clinic, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, and Everon Biosciences. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.