Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.4% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.91. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

