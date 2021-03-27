Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,800 shares, an increase of 45,866.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,758.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

FEEXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded Ferrexpo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

