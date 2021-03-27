Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,800 shares, an increase of 45,866.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,758.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

FEEXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded Ferrexpo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

