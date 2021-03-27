Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,261 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.71.

NYSE FICO opened at $492.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.98 and a 200-day moving average of $465.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $259.37 and a 52-week high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $14,517,228 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

