Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 52,956 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,956 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

