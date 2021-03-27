Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,299 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WRK opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. WestRock has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.