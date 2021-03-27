Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 11,301 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 293.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 47.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $383.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

