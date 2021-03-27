Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.15% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

FBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

NYSE FBC opened at $45.00 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

