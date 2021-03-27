Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG stock opened at $2,323.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,270.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,026.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,203.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,950.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.86.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

