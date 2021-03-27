Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36,165 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Garmin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $128.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.68. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

