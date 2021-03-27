Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires Shares of 43,097 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ambarella by 433.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 783,874 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $43,926,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,125,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Ambarella by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 253,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

