Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells $487,050.00 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $487,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $975,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $989,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $897,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $438,750.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $842,300.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $1,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $822,200.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $822,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,541,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $801,300.00.

AGM opened at $101.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,408.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 49,608 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 327,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after buying an additional 46,578 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 243,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after buying an additional 25,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20,569.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

