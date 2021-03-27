Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the February 28th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FERL remained flat at $$0.17 during trading on Friday. 1,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,641. Fearless Films has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

About Fearless Films

Fearless Films, Inc engages in the video and film production and distribution business. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, sound tracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors and writers, as well for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

