Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the February 28th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FERL remained flat at $$0.17 during trading on Friday. 1,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,641. Fearless Films has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.
About Fearless Films
