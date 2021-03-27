fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,590 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Company Profile (LON:FJET)

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

