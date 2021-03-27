Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Up 353.2% in March

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 353.2% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Farmmi stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Farmmi has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Get Farmmi alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) by 415.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Farmmi worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.