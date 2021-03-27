Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.90 and last traded at $51.16. 228,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,076,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Farfetch by 5,393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 49,944 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,124,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,435,000 after acquiring an additional 781,255 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

