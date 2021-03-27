Fantom Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. Fantom has a total market cap of $907.24 million and $56.42 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fantom has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom is a token. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

