Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.66 Billion

Brokerages predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report sales of $23.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.06 billion. Facebook reported sales of $17.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $108.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.36 billion to $113.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $129.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.77 billion to $135.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.24.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,518,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,847,332. The company has a market cap of $805.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.50.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

