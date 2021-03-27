ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 131,154 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131,154 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $98.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

