ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of SJW Group worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at $16,536,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,686,000 after buying an additional 152,573 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. SJW Group has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $71.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.40%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

