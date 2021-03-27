ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.36 Million in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.32.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $152.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.62. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

