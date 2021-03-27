ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 449.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,082 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $7,208,000. EMJ Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $2,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 61,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDRX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $38.03 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $42,853,190.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,701,712 shares of company stock valued at $61,670,454.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.