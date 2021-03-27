ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 178.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

PCTY stock opened at $176.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 156.47, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.02. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

