ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60,492 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 892,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000.

Several research analysts have commented on BBBY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

