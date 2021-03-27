ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 59,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Boston Partners purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after buying an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in WestRock by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after buying an additional 1,239,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WestRock by 72.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,085,000 after buying an additional 667,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in WestRock by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,570,000 after buying an additional 491,923 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WRK opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.