EXMR FDN (EXMR) Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last Week

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $29,796.07 and approximately $13,947.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.22 or 0.00613780 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00028484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

