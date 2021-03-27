Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT Raised to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.55.

EEFT opened at $140.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

