Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $152.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronet’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company’s strong position is backed by constant expansions through strategic acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. While the EFT segment has been driven by its steady focus on deploying more technology products across extended markets, the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from favorable growth of the physical and digital distribution channels. The epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channel distribution in certain markets during 2020. Rise in digital transactions have been buoying growth. A strong balance sheet backed by a solid cash balance bodes well. However, its high expenses are likely to weigh on margins. Its poor return on equity bothers.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $140.91 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.74 and a 200-day moving average of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,632,000 after buying an additional 362,467 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after buying an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after buying an additional 60,793 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,618,000 after buying an additional 366,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 621,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

