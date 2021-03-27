Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.90

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.90 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 26.03 ($0.34). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37), with a volume of 9,719,544 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £772.44 million and a PE ratio of -280.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

