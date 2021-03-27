Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ETON opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $171.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,283 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

