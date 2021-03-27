ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.22% of Ceragon Networks worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $3.91 on Friday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $325.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ceragon Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

