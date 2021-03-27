ETF Managers Group LLC Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,347 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,086,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 59.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 283,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

COR stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average is $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

