ETF Managers Group LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Luminex by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Luminex by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 166,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Luminex by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Luminex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $32.11 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

