ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 248,725 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

SWKS opened at $182.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.38. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

