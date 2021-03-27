ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 172 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of KLA by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 101,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KLA by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,622,000 after purchasing an additional 93,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1,202.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 92,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after acquiring an additional 85,728 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $319.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.99. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $125.56 and a twelve month high of $342.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

