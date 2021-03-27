Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,445,000 after buying an additional 1,577,248 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Essent Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,662,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,203,000 after buying an additional 369,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Essent Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after buying an additional 484,384 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,550,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Essent Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,210,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESNT opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,373 shares of company stock worth $1,071,600 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

