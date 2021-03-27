Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 102.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

GMBL stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $256.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

