Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the February 28th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EBKDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Erste Group Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $17.30 on Friday. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

