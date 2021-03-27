Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WidePoint Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WidePoint in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WidePoint’s FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $9.66 on Thursday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 24,548 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

