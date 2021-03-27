Enzyme Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $59.51 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00022645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00049389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.25 or 0.00642084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023530 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

