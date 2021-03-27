Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 15,743 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,743 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Shares of GD opened at $181.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $181.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

