Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,874 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,730.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $342.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

