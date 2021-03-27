Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Shares of DASH opened at $134.01 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.13.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

